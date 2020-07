Vandal Causes $200K in Damage to Rural Manitoba School













Manitoba RCMP say a vandal caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to a high school in Cranberry Portage on Monday.

Officers arrived on scene just after 3:30 a.m. to find 105 windows had been broken and 42 computers destroyed.

A 27-year-old man from the community was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of breaking and entering, mischief over $5,000, and possessing break-in instruments.

RCMP continues to investigate.