Selkirk Robbery Suspect Crashes Vehicle During Getaway: RCMP













RCMP arrested a Selkirk man last week after an armed robbery at a business in the Manitoba city.

On June 26, a man wearing a balaclava and armed with a knife entered a Main Street business at around 11:45 p.m. and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The suspect fled in a vehicle and crashed into a hydro pole moments later. Witnesses reported to police that he then exited the sedan and took off on foot.

Police attended the home of the registered owner of the vehicle, as additional officers patrolled the area for the suspect.

While speaking with the registered owner, officers noticed that a man at the residence was wearing clothing and had tattoos that matched the description of the suspect.

John Adam Curwin, 37, of Selkirk was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and was taken into custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Selkirk on July 10.

RCMP continue to investigate.