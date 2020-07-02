Winnipeg’s Public Outdoor Pools Opening on Friday











Winnipeg’s public outdoor pools and wading pools will be ready for summer fun beginning Friday.

Due to public health guidelines surrounding COVID-19, swim blocks must be booked in advance prior to arriving at a pool. Swim blocks will be offered on a week-by-week basis and up to the day before.

The city is now accepting registrations for two-hour swim blocks at the following pools:

Kildonan Park Outdoor Pool, 2015 Main St.

Broadway Wading Pool, 185 Young St.

Dakota Wading Pool, 1188 Dakota St.

Home Playground Wading Pool, 772 Sargent Ave.

Kapyong Wading Pool, 340 Amherst St.

McKittrick Wading Pool, 790 Rathgar Ave.

Robert A. Steen Wading Pool, 980 Palmerston Ave.

River Osborne Wading Pool, 466 Gertrude Ave.

Sturgeon Heights Wading Pool, 210 Rita St.

Walsall Wading Pool, 2099 Manitoba Ave.

Every Thursday another week of swim blocks will be added to what’s available for registration.

Registration can be done by contacting 311 or at Winnipeg.ca/leisureonline.