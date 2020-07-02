City Selects Five Neighbourhoods for Food Waste Collection Pilot Project











Winnipeg has selected five city neighbourhoods to participate in a pilot project on residential food waste collection.

Set to begin in October, approximately 4,000 homes in the following neighbourhoods will take part:

Daniel McIntyre (Daniel McIntyre Ward)

Inkster Gardens (Point Douglas Ward)

Linden Woods (River Heights-Fort Garry Ward)

Mission Gardens (Transcona Ward)

St. George (St. Vital Ward)

The participating households will be notified by letter in August.

Details on how the pilot project will be rolled out will be available later this summer, the city says.

Public engagement on the project is planned to start in fall 2020 and will be used to see if the program could eventually expand city-wide.