CFL Denies Reports That Winnipeg Would Be Hub City for Shortened 2020 Season











By The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The CFL says no decision has been made regarding a hub city for an abbreviated 2020 regular season.

On Friday, a CFL spokesman denied reports the league had settled upon Winnipeg as a hub city in the event football was played this year.

The spokesman added the CFL also hasn’t reached a decision whether or not a season will even be held this year.

The ’20 regular season was scheduled to kick off June 11 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie has stated the earliest a shortened 2020 season would begin is September but that a cancelled campaign is also possible.

Currently, the CFL and CFLPA are discussing amendments to the collective bargaining agreement that would allow for an abbreviated season to be played.

Both sides must sign off on any CBA changes for them to be implemented.