Winnipeg Boy, 14, Charged with Several Shootings, Canada Day Homicide











130 Shares

By The Canadian Press

Winnipeg police have charged a 14-year old with four recent shootings, including a homicide on Canada Day.

The boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of a 27-year-old woman and a slew of shooting charges.

“I think it’s going to be terrifying and concerning for a lot of Winnipeg the fact that we would have so much violence and committed by such a young individual,” Const. Jay Murray said Friday.

A 44-year-old man was struck by a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and it was later found he had been shot. He’s in stable condition in hospital.

Less than an hour later the woman and an 18-year-old man, who police believe are cousins, were walking along a street when they were shot. The woman died immediately and the man was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Police were then called to The Forks, a popular historic and tourist area of the city, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. A 40-year-old man had been shot and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Murray said police also learned of another shooting Wednesday where a man and woman were shot at but able to run away.

The teenager was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon. Police said a firearm has been recovered and is believed to be the one used in the shootings.

Murray said he could not speak to a motive for the shootings.

“The reality is, we can acknowledge, that we don’t believe any of these victims knew the shooter,” he said.