No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday











42 Shares

WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Saturday, leaving the provincial total at 325.

As of Friday, there were 16 active cases, 302 people had recovered and there were no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

Active cases and laboratory testing data will be updated by the province on Monday.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.