Woman Killed in Crash with Semi on Highway 75











A two-vehicle collision on Highway 75 has claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman from the RM of Emerson-Franklin.

Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Road 8N, in the RM of Montcalm.

The woman was driving westbound on Road 8N when she entered the intersection and was struck by a northbound semi-trailer, being driven by a 44-year-old man from the RM of Springfield.

The 19-year-old was wearing a seatbelt but pronounced deceased on scene. The semi driver wasn’t injured.

Alcohol is not a factor in the collision.

Morris RCMP continue to investigate.