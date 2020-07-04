Police Say Search for Boy in Red River is Now a Recovery Effort











62 Shares

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The search for a missing nine-year-old boy who was last seen in the Red River in Winnipeg continued Saturday, although police say it’s now considered a recovery effort.

Const. Jay Murray told a news conference there is still some hope Darius Bezecki will be found alive, and that he may have gotten out of the river.

Police have released a photo of the boy, with his parents’ permission, and are asking people who live in the vicinity of the river to check their yards.

Murray says he understands that Bezecki lives near the river and was riding bikes with his siblings and a friend on Friday afternoon, and that about the same time police received a report that at least one of the children was in the water.

They say they believe he entered the water on the north bank west of the Louise Bridge.

Firefighters deployed a boat and also used a drone with a camera and thermal imaging technology to look for him, but weren’t able to find him on Friday evening.

Water levels are rising in southern Manitoba due to recent rain, and the province has issued a high water advisory for the Red River between Emerson and Winnipeg.