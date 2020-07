WINNIPEG — A stretch of Taylor Avenue from Harrow Street to Stafford Street will close Sunday for overnight sewer repair work.

The city says the closure will come into effect at 8 p.m. and last until Monday, July 6 at 6 a.m.

Motorists must use alternate routes during this time and are encouraged to detour via Grant Avenue when travelling eastbound and Pembina Highway to Harrow Street when travelling west to avoid residential cut-through traffic.