Winnipeg Man Charged with Impaired Driving in Multi-Vehicle Crash

A Winnipeg man has been charged with impaired driving following a multi-vehicle collision Friday afternoon near the west Perimeter Highway.

Police were called to the area of Saint Charles Street and Portage Avenue at around 1:05 p.m.

A sedan travelling eastbound on Portage Avenue from Headingley was reported to be speeding and driving in a dangerous manner. Once near St. Charles Street, the vehicle collided with another eastbound vehicle, which rolled into the westbound lanes where it collided with two other vehicles.

Seven people were taken to hospital, including one with serious injuries. Police believe all have since been treated and released.

Carlson Christopher Whiteway, 28, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences, including impaired driving and driving without a licence.

He remains in custody.

Police are asking for witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to officers to contact them at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).