Police Recover Body of Boy Who Went Missing in the Red River













WINNIPEG — The search for a missing nine-year-old boy who was last seen in the Red River in Winnipeg has ended after police recovered the child’s body on Sunday.

Darius Bezecki was reported missing in the river Friday afternoon in the vicinity of the north bank west of the Louise Bridge

Police released a photo of the boy and has asked people who live near the river to check their yards.

Police say Bezecki was riding bikes with his siblings and a friend on Friday, and that about the same time officers received a report that at least one of the children was in the water.

Firefighters deployed a boat and also used a drone with a camera and thermal imaging technology to look for him.

Water levels rose in southern Manitoba due to recent rain, and the province had issued a high water advisory for the Red River between Emerson and Winnipeg.