No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday











WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Monday, leaving the provincial total at 325 for the sixth straight day.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said there are 14 active cases, 304 people have recovered and there are no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 287 laboratory tests were performed on Friday, 678 tests on Saturday and 784 tests on Sunday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 66,717.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.