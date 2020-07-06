Swan River Woman Struck and Killed While Walking on Highway 10













A 30-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking just north of Swan River on Sunday morning.

RCMP say the collision happened on Highway 10, north of Road 218 N, at around 1:20 a.m.

A vehicle travelling northbound collided with the pedestrian, who was from Swan River. The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The 18-year-old Saskatchewan man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police believe the woman had run out of fuel and was attempting to flag down a vehicle when the collision occurred. A vehicle was found parked on the side of the highway nearby.

Swan River RCMP continue to investigate.