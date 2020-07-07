Winnipeg Girl, 13, Killed in Crash on Highway 1













A two-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg has claimed the life of a 13-year-old Winnipeg girl.

Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened Monday afternoon at the junction of Highway 1 and Highway 26.

An eastbound vehicle being driven by a 36-year-old woman, along with two female passengers, aged 10 and 13, was turning north onto Highway 26 when it was struck by a westbound vehicle.

The driver and 10-year-old were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the 13-year-old was pronounced deceased on scene. The 44-year-old man driving the westbound vehicle was treated and released on scene. All occupants were from Winnipeg.

Seatbelts were in use at the time of the collision and alcohol is not a factor.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.