Winnipeg Police Investigating Maryland Street Homicide













Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a 34-year-old man was assaulted on Monday evening.

The incident happened at around 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Maryland Street when the victim suffered multiple injuries.

Police say officers found the Winnipeg man unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

The death is Winnipeg’s 21st homicide of the year.