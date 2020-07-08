Man Charged After Stolen Vehicles Recovered in RM of Gimli













Manitoba RCMP have recovered stolen property and charged a man after a search warrant was executed in the RM of Gimli.

Officers searched a residence on 18 Road East on June 29, where they recovered a stolen enclosed trailer and a flatbed car hauler. Officers also seized a 2018 GMC Sierra and a 2019 Suzuki ATV, both which had been used in a flight from police and prohibited driving investigation.

Warren Wright, 22, of the RM of Gimli, was arrested and charged several offences

RCMP continue to investigate.