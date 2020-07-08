Man Drowns While Fishing on Lake of the Woods













A man from the RM of Morris drowned on Lake of the Woods Monday while fishing with two other men.

Manitoba RCMP say the trio was fishing near Buffalo Point First Nation at around 5:45 p.m. when one of the men attempted to retrieve a fish from the water and fell out of the boat.

The man wasn’t wearing a life jacket and immediately began having difficulty in the water. Police say with the help of a 59-year-old man and 74-year-old man, they were able to rescue the man from the water and bring him back into the boat.

Medical assistance was provided until EMS arrived, who later pronounced the man deceased.

Sprague RCMP along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.