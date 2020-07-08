No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday













WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Wednesday, leaving the provincial total at 325 for the eighth straight day.

Health officials say there are six active cases, 312 people have recovered and there are no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 614 laboratory tests were performed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 67,618.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.