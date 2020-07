WINNIPEG — A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times Tuesday during an assault by a group of people.

Police say it happened at around 10:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Balmoral Street.

Officers located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and had him transported to hospital in unstable condition. He was later upgraded to stable.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).