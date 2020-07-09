No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday













WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Thursday, leaving the provincial total at 325 for the ninth straight day.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are four active cases, 314 people have recovered and there are no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 379 laboratory tests were performed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 68,015.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Thursday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.