Lifesaving Society Reminds Manitobans About Life Jacket Safety













WINNIPEG — The Lifesaving Society Manitoba is reminding people to wear a life jacket when on the water this summer.

Lifesaving Society water smart coordinator Dr. Christopher Love says it’s not enough to just have a life jacket in your boat.

“Situations can change in an instant and you might not be able to reach your lifejacket if you are thrown from your boat or knocked unconscious,” Love said. “Even if you are fishing from shore, you should wear a lifejacket if you are not a confident swimmer.”

A 67-year-old man from the RM of Morris drowned Monday on Lake of the Woods when he fell out of a boat while trying to retrieve a fish from the water. Manitoba RCMP say he wasn’t wearing a life jacket and immediately began having trouble in the water.

The latest Manitoba Drowning Report shows an alarming number of drowning victims were not wearing a lifejacket or PFD.