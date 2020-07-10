No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba for 10th Straight Day











73 Shares

WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Friday, leaving the provincial total at 325 for the 10th straight day.

Health officials say there are four active cases, 314 people have recovered and there are no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 928 laboratory tests were performed on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 69,036.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.