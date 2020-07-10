Manitoba Says Aid Programs Could Be Tweaked to Help More Workers Return













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — New figures from Statistics Canada show Manitoba’s job numbers are rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency says 29,000 more Manitobans were working in June compared with May.

The agency says Manitoba’s employment numbers are 93 per cent of what they were before the pandemic began — the second-highest rate among the provinces.

But the numbers also show disparities: the employment rebound has been much lower for women, youth and low-wage earners.

Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the government is willing to look at changing some of its aid programs to help those who haven’t been able to return to work.

Manitoba has had among the lowest rates of COVID-19 cases among the provinces, although Fielding says everyone needs to be cautious about the potential of a second wave later this year.