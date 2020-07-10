Man Charged Following Armed Standoff in Winnipeg’s North End











WINNIPEG — An armed standoff ended peacefully Friday when a man was taken into custody in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Police arrived on scene at around 7:15 a.m. for a report of an armed man inside a residence who had threatened two females with a weapon.

Both females were able to exit the home as officers arrived. One of them turned over a firearm.

The suspect remained inside and was believed to still be in possession of the weapon.

Just before 11 a.m., he was safely taken into custody.

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man faces several firearms charges, as well as failing to comply with probation and release order.