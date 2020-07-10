Jazz Winnipeg Throwing Garden Party, Moving Some Performances Online











Winnipeg jazz fans wanting their musical fix this summer will have to adjust to the new normal as musicians adapt to online performances and smaller venues.

The Winnipeg International Jazz Festival has shifted to a six-week, 12-concert 2020 Summer Series live and online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year has been all about improvisation and innovation,” said Angela Heck, acting executive director, Jazz Winnipeg.

“We’re known for kicking off the summer with the TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival so we’re excited that we’ve found a way to bring the joy of jazz to our community both online and in-person while showcasing tremendous and talented Manitoban artists through our summer series.”

Beginning July 19 and extending through to August 23, Jazz Age Garden Parties at the Dalnavert Museum will run every Sunday from 2-5 p.m.

Activities include croquet and garden bingo, while 1920s period attire is encouraged. Physical distancing measures are in effect so capacity is limited. Tickets are $25 plus fees and are on sale now through Jazz Winnipeg’s website.

Garden party attendees will receive two for one admission to the museum for mini-tours during the garden party. Sign up sheets will be available onsite to help facilitate physical distancing measures inside the museum.

Featured artists include:

Richard Gillis Quartet (July 19)

Zachary Rushing Quartet (July 26)

Jennifer Hanson Trio (August 2)

Woody Holler (August 9)

Daniel Koulack Quartet (August 16)

Sweet Alibi (August 23)

Live from the Alt Hotel

A series of six performances recorded live from the Alt Hotel Winnipeg. These free online concerts aim to stretch the boundaries of jazz and turn up the volume on genres like funk, soul, blues, hip-hop, and world music. Concerts premiere on Jazz Winnipeg’s Facebook page each Thursday from July 23 to August 27 at 8 pm and are free. Donations are strongly encouraged.

Featured artists for Live from the Alt are:

Kelly Bado (July 23)

Will Bonness Quintet (July 30)

Sheena Rattai (August 6)

Curtis Newton (August 13)

Len Bowen (August 20)

Apollo Suns (August 27)