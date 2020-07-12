No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba This Weekend













WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Saturday and Sunday, leaving the provincial total at 325 for the 12th straight day.

As of Friday, there were four active cases, 314 people had recovered and there were no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

Updated active case numbers, as well as laboratory testing data, will be provided by the province on Monday.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.