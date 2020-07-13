No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba for 13th Straight Day











347 Shares

WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Monday, leaving the provincial total at 325 for the 13th straight day.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there is one active case, 317 people have recovered and there are no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 798 laboratory tests were performed on Friday, 1,149 on Saturday and 573 on Sunday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 71,559.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.