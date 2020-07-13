Geocache Package Ignites Bomb Scare in Winnipeg Park













WINNIPEG — A suspicious package that sparked a police response on Saturday morning turned out to be part of a GPS scavenger hunt.

Police were called to Montrose Park in River Heights at around 11:50 a.m. for a small suspicious package. The bomb unit and multiple police resources responded.

Officers later discovered the package was placed in the park as a Geocache. The activity encourages people to get outdoors and explore their community while looking for hidden items.

“It is important while leaving items for GeoCaching to be mindful of how they appear,” police said in a release. “Please do not disguise packages to look like they are unsafe or would cause others to be fearful of discovering them. Let’s keep this activity fun and safe for those participating.”