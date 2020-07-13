Ste. Anne Man, 21, Drowns Near Great Falls Dam











12 Shares

A 21-year-old man from the RM of Ste. Anne has died after he jumped into a Manitoba quarry to swim, but began to struggle.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon near Great Falls Dam.

RCMP say the man was with his friends at the time, who attempted to help him but he went under the water and didn’t resurface. With the help of several bystanders, he was found, pulled from the water and CPR was initiated.

Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.