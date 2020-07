23 Shares

WINNIPEG — Coyotes have forced the city to temporarily close a large portion of Assiniboine Forest.

The closure affects the area between Corydon Avenue and Grant Avenue, from Chalfont Road to the west border of Tuxedo Golf Club.

The city says the closure comes following numerous reports of coyotes exhibiting predatory and stalking behaviour.

The forest will remain closed indefinitely under orders by Manitoba Conservation.