Five New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Five new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 330.

Manitoba health officials say there are five active cases, 318 people have recovered and there are no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

The cases include:

• A woman between ages 10 and 19 from the Southern health region;

• A man in his 20s from the Winnipeg health region;

• A man in his 40s from the Interlake-Eastern health region;

• A woman in her 20s from the Winnipeg health region; and

• A woman in her 30s from the Southern health region.

One of the individuals announced today as a positive COVID-19 case was a passenger on WestJet flight 261 from Winnipeg to Calgary on June 27 and WestJet flight 526 from Calgary to Winnipeg on July 2.

The province says information about affected rows for both flights is being confirmed. They will be updated on the province’s website when available.

Tuesday’s reporting is the first time in 13 days that new cases have been announced in Manitoba.

An additional 304 tests were completed on Monday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 71,803.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.