Manitoba Premier Writes to Counterparts to Push for Changes to Federal Aid













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has written to his counterparts across the country, encouraging them to pressure the federal government to change the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The program offers money to people who have lost work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Pallister says it has become a disincentive for people to return to work.

He says instead of cutting off benefits after people earn $1,000 a month, the federal government should reduce the benefit gradually as people’s incomes rise.

Pallister says he hopes Ottawa will agree to change the program if other premiers join his call.

Manitoba has among the lowest rates of COVID-19 in the country, and is launching a new tourism campaign to attract visitors from the other western provinces.

Pallister says precautions will continue during the pandemic, but the economy cannot remain shut down.