Manitoba Extends State of Emergency

The Manitoba government is extending the province-wide state of emergency for an additional 30 days to protect residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province says the extension takes effect at 4 p.m. today and will last until August 13.

The province says a state of emergency allows the government to take quick action to support Manitobans when they need it most.

The state of emergency was first declared on March 20. It was further extended on April 18, May 17 and June 15.

As of Monday, there was one active case of COVID-19 in Manitoba.