Two Men Charged in Winnipeg Carjacking, Home Invasions











5 Shares

Two men from Winnipeg are in police custody after a carjacking and home invasions on Monday.

The incidents began at around 3:25 p.m. when a 53-year-old man and his 17-year-old daughter were carjacked near Rue Despins and Rue Jeanne d’Arc.

Police say the two were walking to their vehicle when they were confronted and robbed. During the ordeal, a suspect threatened to shoot the man and while fleeing, the stolen vehicle collided with another car.

At around 5 p.m., the suspects broke into a home in the 400 block of Maryland Street, where they committed two home invasions to neighbouring suites. Three men, aged between 27 and 54-years-old, were robbed at gunpoint. While fleeing, the stolen vehicle collided with a nearby car, a construction loader and a garage.

While the suspects were fleeting, the stolen vehicle passed a cruiser car and subsequently accelerated at a high rate of speed in an attempt to elude police. The vehicle was abandoned in a nearby back lane, and two suspects were taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

A search of the stolen vehicle and the suspects resulted in the seizure of several items including:

– A sawed-off .22 calibre rifle

– A paintball gun

– Two knives

Police say the man driving the vehicle is believed to have been impaired by a drug. It is also believed that the suspects were unknown to the victims.

Dylan Richard Simon Ross, 24, and Eugene Bradly Shane Beaulieu, 21, face numerous charges and remain in custody.