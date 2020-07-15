No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday











60 Shares

WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Wednesday, leaving the provincial total at 330.

Manitoba health officials say there are five active cases, 318 people have recovered and there are no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 505 tests were completed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 72,308.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.