Manitoba Mounties Ask for Public’s Help Identifying Homicide Victim

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The identity of human remains found in a Manitoba city is unknown and RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find four people who may have information about the homicide.

Supt. Michael Koppang says two men and two women were spotted together June 20 on security camera footage from a convenience store in Portage la Prairie.

Four days later, a man’s body was found near Baker Street, in the city’s east end near an industrial park.

Koppang says an investigation has led police to believe the victim may have been residing in or travelling through Winnipeg about the time he was killed.

Despite receiving multiple tips and searching missing persons databases in Canada, police don’t know the victim’s identity.

He is described as between the age of 20 and 40, standing between five-foot-seven-inches and six-foot-two-inches tall, with light brown hair and scoliosis of the spine.

“If anyone has not seen or heard from a loved one, a friend, a relative, an acquaintance in the last few weeks that matches the description of the victim, they are asked to call the RCMP Major Crime Services tip line,” Koppang said Wednesday.

Investigators believe the victim’s body was placed in the area of Portage la Prairie, about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg, on June 20 between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The people were captured on the security camera at the nearby convenience store about 4 a.m.

Koppang would not say what led investigators to want to speak to the people.

“We believe they may have information that would move the investigation forward,” Koppang said.