Man Fires Paintball Gun at People in Steinbach: RCMP

Steinbach RCMP have arrested a man after they say several people were shot with paintballs last Sunday in the Manitoba city.

Police received a report that a man had opened fire on Main Street the evening of July 12. Witnesses say the suspect drove up to a group of people and shot them, while vehicles and a building were also hit with paintballs.

The suspect was located outside of a home on Third Street and attempted to flee, but was arrested without incident. During their search of the man, officers found cocaine in his possession. He was tested and found to be impaired by drugs.

Police also seized several weapons including paintball guns, knives, and a pellet gun from the man’s vehicle.

Ruben Sweet, 25, from the RM of Hanover, has been charged with several offences. He was also issued a 15-day driving suspension due to the positive drug result.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.