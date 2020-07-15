Home » News » Winnipeg Man Charged for Allegedly Luring Child Online

Winnipeg Man Charged for Allegedly Luring Child Online

July 15, 2020 1:10 PM | News

A person uses a computer keyboard to type while surfing the Internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, December 19, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Winnipeg police have charged a man after he allegedly attempted to lure a child online.

The Internet Child Exploitation Unit began investigating on June 25 regarding a child under the age of 14 being lured.

A 29-year-old Winnipeg man was posed as a 14-year-old boy and had been communicating with the victim for approximately a month before the victim’s persons learned of the conversation.

Kenneth Dale Emerson was arrested on Tuesday following an undercover investigation.

He has been charged with two counts of adult luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication.

He has been released on a promise to appear.


