One New COVID-19 Case in Manitoba on Thursday













WINNIPEG — One new probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) was reported in Manitoba on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 331. The latest case is a man in his 30s from the Southern health region.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are six active cases, 318 people have recovered and there are no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 734 tests were completed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 73,042.

Life jacket loaner program restored on beaches

Manitoba Parks has reinstated the life jacket loaner program at 11 provincial parks. Officials say there will be some occasional cleaning efforts made, but after consulting with public health, it was determined the risk of transmission would be relatively low and was balanced against the risk of drowning if someone needs a life jacket. Park visitors are still encouraged to bring their own life jackets if they are a non-swimmer.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Thursday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.