Roundabout Planned at Manitoba Intersection to Improve Safety

The Manitoba government is moving ahead with long-standing plans to improve safety at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 16.

Premier Brian Pallister announced Thursday the busy intersection west of Portage la Prairie will see a roundabout be constructed beginning next spring.

“Our goal is to improve safety and traffic flow at this significant intersection, where Manitoba’s two major east-west strategic economic corridors connect,” said Pallister.

“Driver safety is our main concern, as there have been several collisions at this intersection over the years, and we have started a comprehensive review study on possible options to address safety concerns.”

The intersection is currently controlled by traffic lights where the Trans-Canada Highway meets the Yellowhead Highway to the north and Provincial Road 305 to the south. The plan is to construct a roundabout at the location, similar to the model used at the intersection of Highway 2 and 3 near Oak Bluff.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says a study and design will be complete in October 2020.

Schuler noted the province recently implemented interim safety measures at the intersection including additional pavement markings, installation of a dedicated turning lane, improved signage and traffic signal upgrades.

The project is part of the $500-million Manitoba Restart Program, which includes $65 million for major highway projects, including the recently announced Perimeter Highway and St. Mary’s Road interchange.