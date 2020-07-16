Winnipeg Police Warn of Fake Gold Scam











1 Share

Winnipeg police are warning the public of a recent scam involving fake gold jewellery.

Police say they recently received a report where a citizen was approached and offered gold jewellery for sale. The victim later had the items appraised and discovered they were fake.

On July 8, a 24-year-old man was walking in the 3500 block of Portage Avenue when a man in a vehicle approached him. The suspect provided a fictitious story about needing money to help travel with his family to the Halifax area and displayed what he claimed was gold worth between $5,000 and $10,000. After hearing the story, the victim offered to purchase a number of gift cards for the suspect in exchange for the gold.

Police were notified when it was discovered the gold jewellery was fake gold.

Members of the Financial Crime Unit are investigating.

Police are asking members of the public to use caution if approached in a similar manner.