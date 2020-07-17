Five COVID-19 Cases Identified on Manitoba Hutterite Colony











WINNIPEG — Five new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 336.

The latest cases are a male and female in their 60s, a male and female in their 30s and a female in her 20s. All the cases are on the Springfield Hutterite Colony in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

Health officials say there are 11 active cases, 318 people have recovered and there are no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 844 tests were completed on Thursday bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 73,885.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.