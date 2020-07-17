Lower Fort Garry Reopens to Visitors with Limited Services











WINNIPEG — The Lower Fort Garry National Historic Site has now reopened with limited visitor services.

Effective immediately, visitors will have access to the parking lot, the Lower Fort Garry grounds, a new self-guided outdoor living history tour, the blacksmith shop and public washrooms.

A welcome tent is stationed at the entrance to the service road and will offer a self-guided site map, provide hand sanitizer and collect entry fees.

Parks Canada says in a release that physically distant activities and demonstrations will be held in and around the historic fort walls from Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The blacksmith shop and washrooms will be open during these hours, however, the visitor centre and historic buildings will remain closed.

“A Walk Through History,” a new self-guided living history tour, is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to Sundays, weather permitting, and does not require pre-registration. On Mondays and Tuesdays, visitors are welcome to explore the grounds however, there will be no interpreters or demonstrations available.

Beginning July 23, a new guided driving tour will visit 10 significant historical locations in the Red River Valley. Beginning at St. Andrew’s Rectory National Historic Site, the tour will visit St. Andrew’s on the Red Anglican Church, Miss Davis’ School / Twin Oaks, Captain Kennedy House, St. Andrews Lock and Dam, Bunn House, St. Peter Dynevor Anglican Church, Dynevor Indian Hospital, St. Clements Anglican Church and Lower Fort Garry.

The 55-kilometre tour will be offered every Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. Parks Canada guides will lead the tour in a pilot vehicle and broadcast live information to tour participants via radio. Participants will be encouraged to call-in or text questions to Parks Canada staff during the tour. Pre-registration is required for the driving tour and the fee per vehicle is $15.60, to be paid at the time of booking. Reservations can be made by contacting (204) 785-6050 or via email at pc.manitoba.pc@canada.ca.

Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the Lower Fort Garry National Historic Site website before they travel to find out what is open, what they can expect, and how to prepare for their visit.