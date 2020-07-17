Manitoba Adds 137 Medications to Provincial Drug Program













WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has added 137 drugs to the provincial formulary, including 109 generic medications.

“Manitobans dealing with a number of conditions and disorders will now have help in paying for their prescription medications,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen.

“Medications can be costly and by adding these drugs to the formulary, we are providing better access and lessening the financial burden so patients can focus on being well.”

Drugs added to the formulary include:

Akynzeo – for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with some forms of chemotherapy;

Enstilar – for the treatment of psoriasis;

Mezera – for the treatment of ulcerative colitis;

Prevymis – for the treatment of cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection;

Radicava – for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS);

Sublocade – for the treatment of opioid use disorder;

Truxima – for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; and

Velphoro – for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with end-stage renal disease.

Coverage for the new drugs takes effect on July 16.