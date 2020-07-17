Laid Off Winnipeg Transit Workers Returning to Work











WINNIPEG — The City of Winnipeg is recalling Winnipeg Transit employees who were temporarily laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As ridership has increased in the past few weeks, the city says 120 transit operators and 41 operators-in-training will be called back to work.

Winnipeg Transit will be returning to a regular summer schedule beginning Sunday, August 2, with full weekday service set to resume on Tuesday, August 4 following Terry Fox Day on Monday, August 3.

“As recommended by Manitoba Health, the city is welcoming all passengers to once again use Winnipeg Transit, and is also recommending the use of non-medical face masks while riding the bus or using Transit Plus,” a news release said.

Bus operators and inspectors won’t be enforcing the use of non-medical face masks. Passengers are also encouraged to maintain a reasonable separation from other persons when possible, use the rear door when exiting if they are able, and avoid using Winnipeg Transit if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms.