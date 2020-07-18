Person with COVID-19 Visited Five Manitoba Stores













Manitoba health officials are advising that potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred from a case that attended several locations while symptomatic.

The risk of exposure is considered low, but the province is releasing the following locations to ensure people are aware and know to seek testing if symptoms develop.

• July 8

– Dollarama (1516 Regent Ave. W.) between 3 and 6 p.m.;

– Walmart (1576 Regent Ave. W.) between 5 and 6 p.m.; and

– Smitty’s (1512 Regent Ave. W.) between 8 and 9 p.m.

• July 10

– Tim Hortons (3965 Portage Ave.) between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m.

• July 11

– Safeway/Starbucks (921 18th St. N.) in Brandon between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

The province says people visiting those locations during the listed times should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If they develop symptoms, they should self-isolate and visit Manitoba.ca/covid19 to use the online screening tool, or call Health Links at (204) 788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257 for health guidance on how to seek testing.

As of Friday, there were 11 active cases of the virus in the province.