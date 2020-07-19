Seven New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba This Weekend











166 Shares

WINNIPEG — One new probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) was reported in Manitoba on Saturday, while six additional cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 343.

As of Friday, there were 11 active cases, 318 people had recovered and there were no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

Updated active cases and testing data will be released by the province on Monday.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.