Manitoba Reports 11 New Cases of COVID-19











314 Shares

WINNIPEG — Eleven new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 354.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 29 active cases, 318 people have recovered and one person is in the intensive care unit — the first ICU patient since June 6. Seven people have died from the virus.

The new cases, including seven announced over the weekend, include:

• 11 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 3 cases in the Winnipeg health region

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 1 case in the Southern health region

The high case counts are reflective of an outbreak of cases in several Hutterite colonies. In addition, there are some international travel-related cases and one transport driver.

One of the individuals announced as a positive COVID-19 case was a passenger on Asiana flight OZ 0704 from Manila, Philippines to Seoul, South Korea on July 7, Air Canada AC 0064 Seoul to Vancouver on July 8 (rows 26 to 32) and Air Canada AC 0296 Vancouver to Winnipeg on July 8 (rows 21 to 27).

Passengers on these flights are advised to self-isolate for 14 days following the flight and monitor for symptoms.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.