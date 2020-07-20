RCMP Identify Human Remains of Portage la Prairie Homicide Victim











Manitoba RCMP have identified the remains of a homicide victim found in Portage la Prairie last month.

Police say the remains were discovered the evening of June 24 near Baker Street.

Two separate public pleas were made to help identify the remains based on physical descriptions.

Police say as a result of the plea made on July 15, investigators have confirmed the identity of the man to be Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, 27, from the Steinbach area.

Reimer-Wiebe, who also goes by the first name George, was living in Winnipeg and was known to frequent homeless shelters within the city.

RCMP have released his image in the hopes that someone recognizes him and can provide information on his activities between May 15 and June 20, 2020.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts between those dates is asked to call RCMP at (431) 489-8551.

The investigation is ongoing.